Manchester United host Leicester on Sunday, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a couple of best bets.

Manchester United are just five points off the top of the table heading into the weekend, and appear to motoring. That is certainly the case at home, where they are unbeaten in 10 in the league, winning eight of those. Granted, they have had an easier schedule in the five home matches since the restart, but the underlying numbers they are putting up are impressive (2.11 xGF and 0.92 xGA per game), making them a team to be feared at Old Trafford.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Man Utd 4/7 | Draw 16/5 | Leicester 17/4

They are creating plenty, which should see them score a couple against a Leicester backline that is still unconvincing - especially on the road. Away from home the Foxes have shipped an average of 2.01 xGA per game which ranks the fourth worst travelling process in the league. Brendan Rodgers's side have shipped multiple goals in eight of 11 away matches, which makes a lot of sense given their xGA average, so given their defensive deficiencies and United's improving attacking process, we can expect a home win here. But, at 13/20, the home win is a little too short to tip, so we will instead take the 21/10 about MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN AND BTTS. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet The Red Devils have conceded in 55% of home games this season, while Leicester have averaged 1.40 xGF per game and scored in 91% of away games. After a poor attacking spell post restart, the Foxes appear to have found their scoring boots, netting 10 times in their last three league games, and I expect them to breach a United side that will be missing Casemiro and will likely be ringing a few defensive changes.

The other bet I simply cannot ignore at the prices is MARCUS RASHFORD TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Marcus Rashford to score anytime with Sky Bet He looks unstoppable right now, netting in nine of his 10 league and Europa League games since the restart.

Rashford has been extremely clinical when given the chance, netting nine times from chances equating to 5.1 xG, but with his xG/95 at 0.53 - which is an elite level for a player who predominantly plays as a winger - it's easy to see why. With the England man getting at least a couple of good chances per game, he will fancy adding to his total against this Leicester backline. We can back him at 27/20 to score anytime, with the same bet 20/23 in places.

