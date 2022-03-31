This fixture has delivered 30/1 and 28/1 winners for Tom Carnduff and he has a best bet at 80/1 to back for Manchester United v Leicester.

Football betting tips: Premier League 0.75pts e.w. Caglar Soyuncu to score first at 80/1 (Sky Bet 1/3 1-99) 1pt Over 3.5 goals at 6/4 (Sporting Index) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United face a battle for the top-four with Arsenal and Tottenham ahead of them in the league standings and West Ham pushing in 7th. For Leicester, their season is one of disappointment with a mid-table finish all-but-confirmed. The Foxes have struggled on the road too with recent league defeats to Arsenal, Wolves and Liverpool. In fact, they sit 17th in the away standings. Against a United side who are strong at home - sitting 6th in the home standings - the three points should be staying at Old Trafford. However, at 1/2, there is little appeal in backing success for the hosts. Instead, shopping around opens up the value - particularly for a game that could be highly-entertaining.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Premier League Manchester United 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Leicester 21/4

This fixture has been hugely profitable in recent seasons and we're hoping for the same here. Caglar Soyuncu has been a big-priced goalscorer on both occasions - the first at 30/1 and then at 28/1 back in October. Of course, it's a bet worth revisiting in this game and a look at previous meetings between the two sides shows that Leicester enjoy set-piece success. It could well be a case of them targeting corners and free-kicks. They have scored from a set-piece in each of their last three games against United - with Soyuncu netting in the previous two. Kelechi Iheanacho scored a close range header when Leicester won in their FA Cup encounter prior to that. For a side who aren't necessarily prolific from set-pieces, it's clear that it's perhaps more than a coincidence that they are scoring from them in these games.

Caglar Soyuncu celebrates his goal against Manchester United

At a huge price of 80/1, the value is there in backing SOYUNCU TO BE FIRST GOALSCORER EACH-WAY. You're getting odds of above 26/1 for a goal coming anytime. It should be a high-scoring game given the defensive showings of both sides. They possess talent in attack but struggle to keep the opposition out - that's particularly true in the underlying numbers. Only Norwich (61.6) and Leeds (58.1) have a higher xGA figure than Leicester (53.9) in the Premier League this season. Manchester United are 8th in this table with 45.6 from their 29 games. On the flip side, United sit 5th for xGF (48.5) Infogol rates this game as a 48% chance of seeing OVER 3.5 GOALS. It's a considerably higher percentage than we get from the implied odds on offer across the board. We should see odds of around even money for this based on that probability. Instead, the 6/4 best price suggests a 40% chance - making it a value bet in Saturday's late kick-off.

1pt Over 3.5 goals at 6/4 (Sporting Index) Score prediction: Manchester United 3-1 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1235 GMT (31/03/22)