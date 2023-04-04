A stuttering Man Utd welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday, and Ninad Barbadikar has picked three best bets to back in this preview.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pt Ivan Toney to commit 2+ fouls at 4/5 (Sky Bet) 1.5pt Luke Shaw to commit 2+ fouls at 10/11 (Betfair) 1pt Ivan Toney to score anytime at 12/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United's top four hopes are hanging in the balance. There was once talk of a surprise title challenge at one point, but all that form seems to have fizzled out, with the Red Devils losing 2-0 most recently to Newcastle United and dropping to fifth at the end of the last gameweek. That is concerning, but the manner of the defeat at St. James' was equally so, conceding 22 shots in total and creating zero clear cut chances themselves.

Wednesday's visitors Brentford will therefore be licking their lips at the prospect of facing this version of United, especially as they had their way with them in the reverse game, winning 4-0. They did a brilliant job of exposing United's weaknesses in that clash and we could see that happen again at Old Trafford. Spearheading their hopes of heaping further misery on Wednesday's hosts will be one of the league's form strikers - Ivan Toney. Toney has netted 17 goals this term, averaging 0.68 xG/95, highlighting just how regularly the Englishman gets on the end of good chances. He has scored in all bar two of Brentford's wins this season, so when he scores, it's usually a good omen for the Bees.

At a best price of 12/5, backing IVAN TONEY TO SCORE ANYTIME makes for an appealing bet, with the same selection priced as short as 13/8 in places. He has three in his past five league outings and is well worth backing to bag against United too. Given United's form and desperation for a win, along with Brentford's stubborn nature on the road, expect this to be a scrappy affair, which could mean plenty of fouls. We're backing Ivan Toney again here as he will be crucial in stifling United's build-up and is more than a handful when he's charging at the opposition, something Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez will no doubt feel the effects of. Since the restart, Toney has committed two or more fouls in seven out of 12 league matches, and over the course of the season, only two players have committed more fouls than Brentford's number nine (45). The 4/5 about IVAN TONEY TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS at 4/5 therefore makes for good value. On the other side of the clash, Luke Shaw looks a prime candidate in the fouls market too. He will be up against the likes of Toney and Bryan Mbeumo in this one, two players who are difficult to stop in full flow, and considering Brentford's counter-attack focused style of play, it is likely that Shaw will have to put out a few fires in midfield and wide areas. This season, the full-back has accumulated enough fouls (38) to feature in the top 10 in the league.

At his club, Shaw has made the most fouls, ranking highest above the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes even. LUKE SHAW TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS has landed in four of United's last six matches, so is worth a punt at 10/11.

