Super Sunday sees Manchester United welcome Arsenal and Tom Carnduff has found two best bets involving one home player.

A Super Sunday clash that should provide real entertainment given the current form of both sides, Manchester United welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in a fixture with plenty of history. Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the season with victory over Aston Villa in midweek, while United got the better of Leicester to make it three consecutive wins in the Premier League. However, Southampton had opportunities to score last weekend while Leicester aren't good enough to exploit the half-chances that came their way. They will need to be better if they are to continue their winning ways here.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester United 6/4 | Draw 5/2 | Arsenal 13/8

United's end to the transfer window was an eventful one, with the club welcoming in the massive money signing of Antony from Ajax. It's unlikely he features here, but you never know that he could get an appearance from the bench. Erik ten Hag's style of play is now truly starting to show, as his preferred starting XI. One of those who has benefitted from his arrival is Diogo Dalot, and he provides value in various markets. On Sunday, the one that stands out is shots, and the 11/10 on DALOT TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS seems great value. This is just for a shot, it doesn't have to be on target. As long as it's classified as a shot, it will be counted and the bet pays out as a winner. He has started all five games at right-back this season, playing the full 90 minutes in all but one. While there hasn't been a shot in his last two, he had four shots across his first three.

One of those came in that home win against Liverpool, meaning he's posted at least one shot in both of his home appearances so far. We know from his club career that, despite his position in defence, he is someone who does take shots. He averaged 0.5 in the Premier League last season, with 0.5 during his loan spell at AC Milan. Dalot went as high as 0.9 in the 2018/19 Premier League. Obviously, systems come into play here but it shows his mentality in attack. In what could become quite an attacking game, there is every chance that he tries to find the net on at least one occasion. Just in case he does, we're also going for the 22/1 on DALOT ANYTIME SCORER. His four efforts so far have accumulated a total xG of 0.70. They haven't all been from distance either, two came from inside the area - with one from close range against Brighton.

Manchester United v Arsenal best bets and score prediction 2pts Diogo Dalot to have 1+ total shots at 11/10 (Ladbrokes)

0.5pts Diogo Dalot to score anytime at 22/1 (VBet) Score prediction: Manchester United 2-2 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 10/1) Odds correct at 1340 BST (02/09/22)