Andre Onana

Manchester United transfer news: Fee agreed with Inter to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana

By Sporting Life
13:14 · TUE July 18, 2023

Manchester United have agreed a deal worth up to £47.2m for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The agreement follows weeks of discussions between the two clubs, with the deal seeing United pay Inter an initial fee of £43.8m, plus £3.4m in potential add-ons, depending on individual and club performance.

Erik ten Hag has wanted to reunite with his former Ajax goalkeeper, and it appears he is getting his wish.

United remain hopeful that their new number one can join up with their pre-season tour of the USA as soon as possible.

Andre Onana - Manchester United
