Manchester United transfer news: Fee agreed with Inter to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana

The agreement follows weeks of discussions between the two clubs, with the deal seeing United pay Inter an initial fee of £43.8m, plus £3.4m in potential add-ons, depending on individual and club performance.

Erik ten Hag has wanted to reunite with his former Ajax goalkeeper, and it appears he is getting his wish.

United remain hopeful that their new number one can join up with their pre-season tour of the USA as soon as possible.