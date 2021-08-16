Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Tips
Features
Scores & Fixtures
Tables
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane

Manchester United set to be without injured Raphael Varane for a month

By Sporting Life
19:54 · WED November 03, 2021

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is expected to be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring injury.

The France international only returned to the United side in Saturday’s victory over Tottenham after a lay-off following a groin problem sustained in the Nations League final.

But the 28-year-old was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s Champions League draw at Atalanta and United have confirmed the extent of the World Cup winner’s injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Manchester City on Saturday before another international break, after which they travel to Watford, Villarreal and Chelsea before the end of the month.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS