Manchester United went into the 2021/22 season with high expectations and enormous excitement levels as a potential contender for the Premier League title, especially after a huge summer with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

However, a lot of unexpected outcomes and embarrassing events saw them go on to finishing outside of the top four positions in sixth place, and more than 30 points behind their rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City. It's been a very long time since the Red Devils have convincingly challenged for the league title, or for the Champions League trophy, even with the amount of money that has been spent over the last five to ten years. The Old Trafford faithful were predicting a short-term decline following the Sir Alex Ferguson era, but they were never expecting the club to be all over the place, on and off the pitch.

A lot of the focus tends to be on the manager and squad after going through another season of failing to win silverware, where everyone is doubting their capabilities and qualities. On the other hand, a lot of the long-term problems have been caused by the board and the owners, as their concerns look to be financial results as a business rather than the football success of the club. Without further ado, here is a five-step plan for United to catch up to Liverpool and Man City… Deadwood One of the many things that United have found difficult to complete in recent years is cutting their losses and accepting the fact that they will not be able to recover a reasonable fee for the deadwood players within the squad. With players on extortionate wages, specifically those who are not key members in the dressing room, the club have failed to act ruthlessly on offloading such individuals.

The likes of Andreas Pereira, Eric Bailly and Jesse Lingard have not been regular starters for the side over the last couple of seasons but have been kept as bench options as the board and manager have showed no intention of what is planned for them. If all three players were proactively available to be sold in the summer of 2021, the club could have gained funds. Now, Lingard has left as a free agent, Pereira is reportedly close to joining Fulham for £10m and United are looking for a figure of £20m for Bailly but potential buyers want him for £10m. For sure, United are one of the richest clubs within Europe, but having the ability to get rid of the deadwood players smoothly would allow the side to maximise the spending power they would have in terms in the transfer windows. Money that would have been really helpful this summer.

Prevent player power In the modern era of football, a lot of well-known individuals look to have a huge player power factor about them, where their presence is well recognised within the dressing room and across the board. Although this does not look to be clear as day at United, there have always been a lot of reports that majority of players utilised their own powers at the club to have the previous managers in Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, relieved of their coaching duties. On top of that, there has been a rise of leaks within the squad over the last couple of years, where individuals expose harmful and negative information to the English press and to other people outside of the football club. These types of rumoured reports have shown that there is a lot of freedom and a lack of restrictions inside the dressing room, as it has been ongoing for quite some time, and it is a matter that is yet to be investigated by people in the board or by the manager. Recently, the CEO of Manchester United, Richard Arnold, addressed a group of unsatisfied supporters and advised the following: “the two sources of the leaks have now left the club."

Recruitment United have lacked a proactive recruitment plan going into each summer transfer window, as there has been a mixture of ideas, with the types of players the board are interested in, and then, the individuals that the coach desires for their style of play. A great example of a lack of clear planning took place last summer, when Solskjaer was crying out for a world class defensive-midfielder. The Glazers and Ed Woodward grasped at the chance of obtaining the services of Cristiano Ronaldo and to prevent him from signing for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. With Woodward and his colleagues being in charge with the recruitment and negotiation skills, the board have been missing the footballing intelligence across the panel, resulting in overpaying into the demands of other clubs and failing to focus on the right department within the squad.

Due to this, the side have paid inflated figures on the likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Fred and Harry Maguire, leading to teams around Europe playing hardball when selling their players to Manchester United. Furthermore, the recruitment department should ignore their own desire of wanting big name players, as there are many areas in the squad as a whole that needs strengthening. So, individuals such as Neymar, Ousmane Dembele and Paulo Dybala must not be considered as a potential signing, or it will affect the rebuilding phase that Ten Hag is attempting to achieve over the next few years. Togetherness Dating back from the days under David Moyes up until the recent spell with Ralf Rangnick, no manager has confidently felt that they have been backed by both the board and the owners. The lack of togetherness and unity must be regarded as a major concern, especially if the constant reported rumours from the last ten years are to be true, of the fact that all parties at United have never been on the same page when it comes to signings and dealing with dressing room problems.

Van Gaal was sacked a few days after delivering FA Cup success at the end of the 2015/16 season, Mourinho was not financially supported in the summer ahead of the 2018/19 season, and Rangnick was not able to proceed with his consultancy role, as the board allegedly forced him out following his comments on the drastic changes the club had to make. It is clear to see the board have always preferred a coach that worked within their capacity than one that wanted to achieve big things. If everyone does not unite as one, from at the top with the owners, right down to the squad, then Ten Hag’s objective, of reviving Europe’s biggest sleeping giants, will not be successfully achieved. Winning mentality Having a lot of money to spend and the quality of players in the squad is one thing, but having the winning mentality and the right mindset going into the season is another. The best example within modern football is both Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, who have dominated their respective leagues very well but have not been able to be successful within the Champions League. Ten Hag has the perfect approach with his footballing knowledge and his obsession as a perfectionist, though, it’s up to everyone else to meet his expectations in order for Manchester United to start competing and winning trophies once again.