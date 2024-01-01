Sporting Life
Donny Van de Beek

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek joins Eintracht Frankfurt on loan

By Sporting Life
14:22 · MON January 01, 2024

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has joined Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt on loan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Netherlands international has made just six Premier League starts for United since moving from Ajax for a reported £35million in 2020.

His only top-flight appearance this term came as an 88th-minute substitute in a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the end of September.

United boss Erik ten Hag recently said countryman Van de Beek needed a move to revive his career.

Frankfurt sports director Markus Krosche told his club’s website: “Donny van de Beek fits our game idea perfectly and is an important piece of the puzzle for our team.

“He brings a wealth of international experience that our young players will benefit from. Donny exudes a goalscoring threat and, above all, should put our attackers in promising positions.”

Van de Beek has made 62 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring two goals.

He spent the second half of the 2021-22 campaign with divisional rivals Everton but was restricted to seven outings during that loan spell.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

