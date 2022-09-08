The gates to the ground had just opened when Buckingham Palace announced that the nation’s longest reigning monarch had died at the age of 96.

United’s European opener went ahead as planned following direction from the Football Association and UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Thursday’s 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad.

The club said they shared “the sorrow of the entire nation” in a statement that recognised “her immense contribution to public life” while offering condolences and sympathy to the Royal Family.

United fans paused anti-Glazer chants before kick-off and La Real’s raucous fans stood still as the stadium joined in an impeccably observed minute’s silence.

Both sides wore black armbands and flags were at half-mast at Old Trafford, where advertising boards were turned black and no music was played.

This was the Red Devils’ first Europa League match since losing the 2021 final against Villarreal and saw Cristiano Ronaldo make just his third appearance in the competition.

The other two came for Sporting when it was still called the UEFA Cup and 20 years on he saw a goal ruled out for offside in a forgettable first half.

Real Sociedad improved after the break and took a 59th-minute lead as Brais Mendez converted a penalty following a contentious handball decision against half-time introduction Lisandro Martinez.

It proved the deciding goal of this Group E opener as Erik ten Hag’s side saw their four-game winning run come to an end.