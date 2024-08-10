Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United agree deal for Matthijs de Ligt

By Sporting Life
16:29 · SAT August 10, 2024

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign defender Matthijd de Ligt.

The fee is reported to be in the region of £43m.

Personal terms are not expected to be a problem between United and the defender, and he could be in contention to play in the Red Devils' opener on Friday night against Fulham, should he be registered by midday Thursday.

The Dutch international has spent two seasons at Bayern Munich after being transferred from Juventus, and prior to that was part of Erik ten Hag's sensational Ajax side.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS