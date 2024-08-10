Manchester United agree deal for Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Bayern Munich to sign defender Matthijd de Ligt.
The fee is reported to be in the region of £43m.
Personal terms are not expected to be a problem between United and the defender, and he could be in contention to play in the Red Devils' opener on Friday night against Fulham, should he be registered by midday Thursday.
The Dutch international has spent two seasons at Bayern Munich after being transferred from Juventus, and prior to that was part of Erik ten Hag's sensational Ajax side.
