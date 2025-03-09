Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Liverpool edge closer to Premier League title

Arne Slot's side now know that 16 points - five wins and a draw, or four wins and four draws - will guarantee the club's second top-flight title in 35 years - some feat in the Dutchman's first campaign at Anfield since succeeding Jurgen Klopp.

In all likelihood they will need fewer than that, with 16 the requirement should Arsenal win all of their remaining matches.

The Gunners' were forced to battle hard for a draw on Sunday, Declan Rice securing Mikel Arteta’s men a point with a superb 74th-minute strike that cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ first-half free-kick.

That goal came after Arsenal failed to turn their dominance into an opener in Arteta’s 200th Premier League match in charge, with Fernandes firing the Red Devils ahead with a stoppage-time free-kick.

David Raya produced key saves before and after Rice rifled Arsenal level as a tame opening period made way for a frenetic second half.

Play was swinging from end-to-end and Rasmus Hojlund could have won it.

First Rice got back to stop the out-of-sorts substitute capitalising on fine work by Casemiro and, after Trossard struck wide, he was stopped from meeting a cross by Gabriel.

Garnacho lasered over before some stoppage-time drama. Odegaard saw a shot saved and an offside Martinelli lashed over the rebound, then Raya stopped a Fernandes piledriver before somehow getting back to stop the looping ball being bundled in.