Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal: Liverpool edge closer to Premier League title

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw at Manchester United to drop 15 points behind and help move Liverpool a step closer to clinching the Premier League title.
Arne Slot's side now know that 16 points - five wins and a draw, or four wins and four draws - will guarantee the club's second top-flight title in 35 years - some feat in the Dutchman's first campaign at Anfield since succeeding Jurgen Klopp.
In all likelihood they will need fewer than that, with 16 the requirement should Arsenal win all of their remaining matches.
The Gunners' were forced to battle hard for a draw on Sunday, Declan Rice securing Mikel Arteta’s men a point with a superb 74th-minute strike that cancelled out Bruno Fernandes’ first-half free-kick.
That goal came after Arsenal failed to turn their dominance into an opener in Arteta’s 200th Premier League match in charge, with Fernandes firing the Red Devils ahead with a stoppage-time free-kick.
David Raya produced key saves before and after Rice rifled Arsenal level as a tame opening period made way for a frenetic second half.
Play was swinging from end-to-end and Rasmus Hojlund could have won it.
First Rice got back to stop the out-of-sorts substitute capitalising on fine work by Casemiro and, after Trossard struck wide, he was stopped from meeting a cross by Gabriel.
Garnacho lasered over before some stoppage-time drama. Odegaard saw a shot saved and an offside Martinelli lashed over the rebound, then Raya stopped a Fernandes piledriver before somehow getting back to stop the looping ball being bundled in.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.