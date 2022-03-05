Manchester United 8+ shots: Manchester United's 14.6 shots per game average is the fourth-highest in the Premier League - with only Liverpool and Manchester City seeing more in contests on the road. City's defence is strong but they will feel the absence of Ruben Dias who is missing through injury. Add in the fact this is a derby and United can hit the eight shots marker.

Manchester United 3+ offsides: Only Burnley (2.8) average a higher amount of offsides per game in the Premier League than Manchester United (2.3). The last three league visitors to the Etihad were caught offside at least three times - teams looking to counter attack City plays a big part in this.

Manchester City 7+ corners: City are a high corner taker under Pep Guardiola. They take an average of 8.63 corners per league game this season and often post high figures in home contests. They've taken nine or more in each of their last five home outings.

Joao Cancelo 2+ shots: No Manchester City player has taken more shots in the Premier League this season than Joao Cancelo (58). That translates to an average of 2.4 per game and he had four when City won at Old Trafford earlier this season. Cancelo has also had at least two shots in three of his last four league games.