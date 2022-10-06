Sporting Life
Kyle Walker.
Kyle Walker.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker facing race to be fit for World Cup after groin surgery

By Sporting Life
13:51 · THU October 06, 2022

England right-back Kyle Walker faces a race to be fit for the World Cup after undergoing groin surgery.

Walker was forced off in the first half of Manchester City’s derby victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

No timescale has yet been put on his potential return but the club are understood to believe he still has a chance of featuring at the World Cup.

Nevertheless the news will be a concern to England manager Gareth Southgate just six weeks before the tournament in Qatar.

A statement from the Premier League champions read: “The surgery was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course.”

The 32-year-old tweeted: “As players we have to appreciate injuries are part and parcel of the game we love.

“My operation on Tuesday was a success and now I can concentrate on my rehab and getting back to full fitness. I will be supporting my team-mates every day in any way I can.”

