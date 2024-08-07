Manchester City vs Manchester United Community Shield betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Community Shield is an all Manchester affair, with Premier League champions City taking on FA Cup winners United. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game.

Is the the Community Shield the official curtain raiser of the 24/25 season? Is it even an important trophy? Well, the answer to both questions depends on who you ask. For me, the answers are 'Yes' and 'No'. Perhaps Manchester City's answers are 'No' and 'No'. This will be the fourth straight season in which Pep's side have taken part of the Community Shield, and they have lost the last three against Leicester, Liverpool and Arsenal.

The 2024 edition is an all Manchester affair after United beat City in the FA Cup final, but neither team will be at full strength here and while that potentially makes picking a winner tricky, it does open up some potentially interesting betting angles.

What are the best bets? For context on previous finals, six of the last eight have seen both teams score, seven of the last nine at Wembley have gone under 2.5 goals, seven of the last 10 have gone under 3.5 cards and four of the last seven have been settled on penalties. Of those stats, the unders initially appealed at 7/4, but with how weak United could be at the back and City in midfield, swerving that could be wise. The team news (more detail below) for this game is a right mess. No one has any clue who is too injured to take part, or if those returning late from major tournament duty will feature at all. Bruno Fernandes is questionable to start for United having not played any part in pre-season, which could present an intriguing betting opportunity around MASON MOUNT, the man likely to fill the Bruno shaped hole should the Portuguese star not play. He is priced at 10/3 for 1+ SHOT ON TARGET and that looks a big price to me. CLICK HERE to back Mason Mount 1+ shot on target with Sky Bet Mount's 23/24 campaign was a frustrating one, with injuries meaning he could never get a run in the team. After a good pre-season with some good performances, hopefully he can kick on this term and recapture some of his Chelsea form.

He has been eye-catching in pre-season, firing four shots on target across limited minutes in four friendlies, which includes competitive-enough games against Liverpool and Arsenal. The last time he was fully fit, way back in 21/22, he averaged 1.1 shots on target per 90, so if he is in a good place physically it wouldn't be a surprise to see him test City's keeper on Saturday. The other reason I really like this bet is that City's midfield looks set to be weak, with Rodri unlikely to start, meaning Kalvin Phillips could pair Mateo Kovacic. This should present Mount with more space than usual, so hopefully he can take advantage. Speaking of KALVIN PHILLIPS, his price TO BE CARDED leapt off the page at 4/1. CLICK HERE to back Kalvin Phillips to be carded with Sky Bet For whatever reason, Phillips has really struggled since making the move to City, and I expect that to continue on Saturday where - if he starts - he will be up against some nippy, tricky and lightening quick players. Mount, Jadon Sancho and Amad Diallo are all excellent foul drawers, meaning the former Leeds man will have his hands full trying to fill the gaping hole left by the best midfielder in the world, Rodri.

Last season while on loan at West Ham, Phillips picked up four cards in just eight appearances and 287 minutes... that's a card per 90 average of 1.25. In his final four seasons at Leeds, he racked up 41 cards in 151 appearances, highlighting his propensity to have his name taken. Both of these bet are somewhat speculative around team news, so while some bookies will void the bet if the players aren't in the starting line-up, a cash-out is advised if possible for the bookies that don't.

Team news After no Euros action, Erling Haaland is fresh and raring to go, and after Julian Alvarez's sale to Atletico Madrid, the Norwegian is highly likely to start here. Phil Foden, Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker are all expected to miss out, from the start at least, after returning late to pre-season following the Euro 2024 final. Ederson is available but Pep may choose to start Stefan Ortega, City's cup goalkeeper, while Rico Lewis, Kalvin Philliips and Jack Grealish could all start.

Manchester United's new signing Leny Yoro

Manchester United's big summer signing Leny Yoro picked up an injury in pre-season, as did Rasmus Hojlund, so both will miss out, but new number 11 Joshua Zirkzee could start, along with last season's unwanted man Jadon Sancho. Erik ten Hag has major defensive worries though, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Will Fish and Victor Lindelof all expected to miss out with injuries, and Jonny Evans a doubt. Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo could feature despite their pre-season only commencing on Monday, while Bruno Fernandes is questionable to start after returning late from pre-season.

Predicted line-ups Man Utd: Onana; Dalot, Martinez, Shaw, Amass; Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Mount, Diallo; Rashford Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Phillips, Kovacic; Bobb, Bernardo Silva, Grealish; Haaland