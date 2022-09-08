Tom Carnduff previews Manchester City's meeting with Tottenham on Saturday evening, finding value in two shots-based best bets.

The highlight of the Premier League weekend takes place in Saturday's late kick-off, with Manchester City welcoming Tottenham after both enjoyed midweek Champions League success. The two sides played out a dramatic contest last season, one which finished 3-2 to Tottenham. Riyad Mahrez's 92nd minute penalty looked like it had secured a point, only for Harry Kane to hit the winner before the full-time whistle. Spurs registered six shots in that game for their three goals - it was the perfect counter attacking performance. They also largely limited City to low probability chances, although it will be tough to repeat that this time around.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester City 4/11 | Draw 4/1 | Tottenham 7/1

City had 21 shots in that game, with a number of efforts coming from inside the area. Excluding the penalties, City's 20 shots averaged out at 0.09 xG per effort. A part of that is the Ilkay Gundogan goal which came in at 0.45 xG. City pushed to find the net more but were ultimately frustrated by the Spurs defence. We can expect a game that could follow a fairly similar pattern. The home side should see the majority of the opportunities with the visitors aiming to hit them on counter attacks when the opportunity arises. I'm happy to back a player I look at often in attacking situations again. JOAO CANCELO TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks a really solid selection at a best price of 6/4. CLICK HERE to back Joao Cancelo 2+ total shots with Sky Bet The City full-back has registered at least one shot in six of his seven Premier League outings this season, with a huge total of four coming in the 4-0 win over Sevilla in midweek.

While comfortable on both sides of the pitch, it helps when he lines up as a right-back. Kyle Walker's injury means that he should do that again here. Across 36 games in the Premier League last season, Cancelo registered a huge total of 81 shots. He rotated between both full-back positions across the course of the campaign. At an odds-against price, we're also backing RUBEN DIAS TO HAVE 1+ TOTAL SHOTS. This is just a shot, it doesn't have to be on target. CLICK HERE to back Ruben Dias to have 1+ total shots with Sky Bet The centre-back scored in the win against Sevilla, while he had shots in games against Newcastle and Bournemouth. City's high number of corners plays a part in this, and they should see more than usual given Tottenham's likely approach to the contest. They took ten in this fixture last season.

