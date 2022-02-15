Sporting Life
Sporting Life's preview of Manchester City v Tottenham, including best bets and score prediction
Manchester City v Tottenham tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
09:42 · FRI February 18, 2022

Liam Kelly previews Manchester City's hosting of Tottenham at the Etihad, expecting the home side to impress their usual dominance on Spurs.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap at 4/5 (General)

There’s a very strong possibility that Manchester City’s lead at the top of the Premier League table will be six points by the time this match-up with Spurs starts.

Liverpool, after all, host Norwich at Anfield in a 3pm kick-off.

The sheer prospect of a title race re-emerging is enough to focus Pep Guardiola’s sufficiently for this game, especially after they put their Champions League tie with Sporting to bed in the first leg, hammering the Portuguese side 5-0 on Tuesday night (xG: SPO 0.11 – 2.30 MCI).

Progress in Europe is one less thing to worry about. The question here is, should they be concerned by Spurs?

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Manchester City 1/4 | Draw 19/4 | Tottenham 10/1

"BIELSA HAS TO GO!" | Premier League Best Bets

On recent form at least, the answer is most certainly not. Tottenham have lost each of their last three league games.

A loss at Stamford Bridge to Club World Cup champions Chelsea can, of course, be forgiven, but two subsequent home defeats to Southampton and Wolves have been putrid.

Antonio Conte’s side look to have lost their way after an excellent start to life under the Italian manager, conceding three goals from 2.67 expected goals (xG) and two goals from 1.78 xG respectively in those matches.

Indeed, murmurs of discontent - a staple of the Conte career – have already started.

Tottenham's last 10 Premier League matches

Visiting City in such form is a scary thought considering the machine-like way in which the hosts have been operating for a while; unbeaten in the league since October and winning 14 of the last 15 Premier League games.

As you would imagine, Pep’s side are posting incredible underlying numbers this season, too, averaging 2.46 expected goals for (xGF) and 0.70 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

City’s xGA average drops to 0.58 per game when playing at home, so it’s hard to envisage eighth-placed Spurs creating many chances at the Etihad.

xGA per home game in PL

With that in mind, MANCHESTER CITY TO WIN WITH -1 GOAL HANDICAP makes appeal, available at 4/5 in most places.

City will dominate the ball in this match-up and it might pay to back them to win by more than one goal, especially with the away side in dire form.

Admittedly, Spurs have had some good results against City in recent seasons, but Pep's side have completely controlled each match against Tottenham, a mix of bad finishing from City and and clinical finishing from Spurs working against them.

They should end the 'hoodoo' here, which is almost exclusively at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium too. Select them to do it in style.

Manchester City v Tottenham best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Manchester City to win with -1 goal handicap at 4/5 (General)

Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Odds correct at 1000 GMT (18/02/22)

