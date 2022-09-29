Manchester City face rivals Manchester United on Sunday. Tom Carnduff has picked out two best bets to back.

A huge weekend in the Premier League continues on Sunday as Manchester rivals City and United meet at the Etihad. It comes just over 24 hours after we're treated to a North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham - an eye-catching set of fixtures from England's top-flight. While City are expected to win here, United have a good recent record at the Etihad. They've won on three of their last four visits here - though it's been all change at the club since then

Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester City 1/3 | Draw 9/2 | Manchester United 7/1

Pep Guardiola's side have already developed a healthy eight-point gap over main title rivals Liverpool, but they have played a game more. United have started to show what sort of team they can be under Erik ten Hag with wins in their last four Premier League contests. That said, it could have easily been a different story against Southampton, while Arsenal created more opportunities than the 3-1 scoreline suggested. United have averaged the 7th-highest shots against (14.7) throughout the first part of the season, meaning that RODRI TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS looks an appealing play. CLICK HERE to back Rodri 2+ total shots with Sky Bet The defensive midfielder has posted at least one shot in six of his seven games this season, with three of those seeing at least two. His attacking threat is also underlined by his Champions League numbers, with two shots coming in each of the wins over Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

They have been largely low probability chances, meaning it's harder to get involved with his 7/1 anytime price. However, above even money with a couple of bookmakers for a couple of shots is a strong play. These are just shots, they don't have to be on target. That's key because only two of his 11 efforts in the Premier League haven't been on target, while all four in the Champions League failed to trouble the goalkeeper. A new market that has appeared on Sky Bet is to do with player fouls, and it's worth backing JOAO CANCELO 2+ FOULS across the course of the game. CLICK HERE to back Joao Cancelo 2+ fouls with Sky Bet The full-back is yet to hit this number in games this season, but the type of contest should see him register more than one. Cancelo had a huge total of four fouls in this fixture last season, although we're looking at the way this game could unfold that leads to them committing fouls. It's likely that City will continue to commit small tactical fouls to stop United having the ability to break forward, and with Cancelo often in advanced positions, he could be caught out. Rather than take the short prices on offer for the hosts in the match market, backing RODRI and CANCELO provides value across the stats.

