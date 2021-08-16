Manchester City face Leeds on Tuesday night and Tom Carnduff is backing two best bets involving a defender.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Oleksandr Zinchenko to have 3+ tackles at 11/8 (Sky Bet) 1pt Oleksandr Zinchenko to be shown a card at 9/1 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leeds were unlucky not to get something from their trip to Chelsea at the weekend - that's despite the fact they went into the game in a slight injury crisis that still affects them for the game against Manchester City. It's no surprise that City are such heavy favourites for victory here. Leeds won on their trip to the Etihad last season but they will admit that there was some fortune to that. A home win will move City four points clear given the fixture list and the fact that Chelsea and Liverpool play a couple of days after. It's a great opportunity to put pressure on their title rivals - an opportunity they will take.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

The unfortunate news for both City and backers of my continuous belief that Joao Cancelo will get the first goal eventually is that the full-back is suspended after picking up a card at the weekend. In the meantime, City are likely to bring in Kyle Walker at right-back while Oleksandr Zinchenko will continue at left-back. He played the full 90 in the win over Wolves and put in a solid performance. Leeds having Raphinha on that side of the pitch will be a real test though and there is big value in a number of markets concerning the defender. The first of which is the stats and backing ZINCHENKO TO HAVE 3+ TACKLES in this contest. CLICK HERE to back Oleksandr Zinchenko to have 3+ tackles with Sky Bet Sky Bet offer a price of 11/8 on this happening and it is the involvement of Raphinha that makes this a best bet in the contest. Even then, Zinchenko had three tackles in the recent win over Aston Villa. When Raphinha is playing for Leeds, the opposition left-back is usually in for a busy time. In 14 games this season, the opponent's LB has seen at least three tackles on nine occasions.

That includes seven of the last eight games for Raphinha. While City are fancied to win and should see a lot of the ball, the fact that the run also includes Chelsea shows that it can happen against the top teams. Last season, Benjamin Mendy had two tackles despite the fact that Leeds had just two shots in 90 minutes. Regardless of the contest, Bielsa's Leeds will still look for chances to attack and Raphinha is a big part of that. There's every chance that one of those tackles isn't timed correctly though and I'm surprised to see a price as big as 9/1 available on ZINCHENKO TO BE SHOWN A CARD. He was carded in the win over RB Leipzig earlier this season. CLICK HERE to back Oleksandr Zinchenko to be shown a card with Sky Bet Again, the Raphinha factor plays its part as four opposition left-backs have been booked when he's been on the pitch this season. There's also the potential for someone like Stuart Dallas to be contributing from right-back. It's a big price but one that looks too generous. With City such short odds, the value comes in backing ZINCHENKO to be involved.

Manchester City v Leeds best bets and score prediction 2pts Oleksandr Zinchenko to have 3+ tackles at 11/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Oleksandr Zinchenko to be shown a card at 9/1 (Unibet) Score prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (13/12/21)