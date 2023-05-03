First up for Sam Allardyce's Leeds is Manchester City. James Cantrill previews the Premier League game, picking out two best bets.

Sam Allardyce has one of the greatest minds currently in world football, according to himself. In his first press conference back on Wednesday afternoon, ‘Big Sam’ said he matches Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta with his depth of footballing knowledge. A bold claim but was it also a clever ploy? It has shifted the attention off the players and onto the veteran manager ahead of their trip to the Etihad, easing the pressure on the squad.

Immoderate remarks aside, a mammoth task awaits in Manchester. Manchester City have made light work of most sides this campaign, particularly those at the foot of the table. In City’s eight games against the current bottom four, they have won 20 points, scoring 23 goals, and kept three clean sheets.

No doubt Allardyce will deploy a low block, protect the goal difference and look to contain and counter. A dynamic that could yield a high shot count from the hosts, particularly from deeper areas. Despite his position at the base of midfield, RODRI is one of his side's most shot-happy players, averaging 1.5 per game in the Premier League, having at least one effort in 75% of his domestic appearances. His price to have 2+ SHOTS appeals here, a feat he has managed in half of his eight appearances against the bottom five, which includes the reverse fixture against Leeds. CLICK HERE to back Rodri to have 2+ shots with Sky Bet Rodri was desperately unlucky not to find the net during his side's 3-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday: he had an effort deflect off the post and roll across the face of the goal. The Spaniard racked up an xG of 0.42 that evening, taking his tally to 4.93 for the season, yet he has only found the net twice domestically. To put that into perspective, he bagged seven goals last campaign, from an xG of just 3.25.

I think his fortunes are set to change, he has too much quality, so am touting him to SCORE ANYTIME. He did get a goal when these sides last met at Elland Road. CLICK HERE to back Rodri to score anytime with Sky Bet

