Erling Haaland has stolen the headlines after securing three hat-tricks in three successive home matches and now they have the chance to add three more points to their Champions League tally and as a result, take a step closer to qualifying for the knockout stages.

The hosts put on a show at the weekend, as they swept aside an abysmal Manchester United outfit in the derby on Sunday afternoon. A hat-trick apiece for Erling Haaland and Phil Foden ensured the blue side of Manchester claimed the bragging rights, but it will be a bit of a dampener should they fail to win here.

Manchester City’s home games have been by far the most entertaining with Premier League matches at the Etihad averaging a colossal 6.3 goals per fixture. In just four league games to take place there, City have notched 20 times. They also achieved a 2-1 victory here in the Champions League against Borussia Dortmund.

Changes are expected, but Pep Guardiola will demand his side get the game won early and will want his men to ensure there is no doubt about the result. The Blues have a hectic schedule and so an opportunity to rest players will be welcomed and seen as pivotal to avoid injuries.

FC Copenhagen have suffered from travel-sickness of late having failed to win any of their last five matches on the road, being defeated on four occasions in that time. They conceded three goals away to Dortmund and the step up in quality of opposition could prove too much to handle for Jacob Neestrup’s men. The Danish Superliga outfit may be looking to clinch third spot given Sevilla’s continued drop-off but the Lions will see this match against Manchester City as a free hit.

Manchester City’s home league matches are averaging 2.5 goals per opening 45 minutes and in a match where value looks hard to come by, OVER 1.5 FIRST-HALF GOALS being scored looks to be the standout pick at 5/6.