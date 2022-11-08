Manchester City and Chelsea meet in the pick of the midweek Carabao Cup fixtures. George Gamble has a best bet for the match-up.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 1pt Manchester City to score in both halves at 6/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

It’s been a disappointing period for Graham Potter and his Chelsea side after only managing to win two of their last six outings. They’re on a run of two straight domestic losses and if Potter decides to rotate, in order to ensure they’re fresh ahead of a huge match away to Newcastle United at the weekend, they could be in danger of failing to win once again here.

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester City 4/9 | Draw 18/5 | Chelsea 11/2

Even if Chelsea had a full squad to choose from, they would arrive at the Etihad as outsiders to go and claim victory. But they have a number of injuries heading into this one and those absentees you could argue would all have played a part. Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka, Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N'Golo Kante are all unavailable due to injury and leaves the Blues looking softer in the defensive department. Graham Potter will have a choice to make as his side travel to a Newcastle United side at the weekend looking to do what no side has done so far this season, win at St. James’ Park. Should they fall to defeat they would be nine points behind the Magpies in the table and that will surely be the priority for Potter.

In the league, Manchester City have been utterly dominant on home soil and of the seven league matches they have played at this venue, they’ve successfully scored in both halves on six occasions. Factoring in potential minutes being given to Erling Haaland to regain fitness, goals look inevitable. Pep Guardiola has won six of his seven meetings against sides managed by Graham Potter and his Manchester City side look well-placed to go and secure a third consecutive victory against Chelsea.As previously mentioned, Chelsea arrive here missing a few players and it is possible their focus lies elsewhere. Manchester City to successfully hit the back of the net in both halves makes plenty of appeal and can be backed at a best price of 6/5. CLICK HERE to back Manchester City to score in both halves with Sky Bet