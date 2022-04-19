Sporting Life
Pep Guardiola watches Manchester City in action against West Ham
Our preview of Manchester City v Brighton with best bets

Manchester City v Brighton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:47 · TUE April 19, 2022

Manchester City must rebound quickly from their weekend FA Cup semi-final defeat, hosting Brighton on Wednesday. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

1.5pts Man City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 10/11 (General)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester City were defeated in the FA Cup semi-final by Liverpool at the weekend, meaning there are just two more opportunities for silverware this season.

Pep Guardiola's side are through to the Champions League semi-finals, where they will face Real Madrid, and hold a one point lead in the Premier League with just seven games remaining.

Liverpool are flying right now, so City know they can't slip up if they are to win the title yet again, but Brighton have the potential to cause them a few issues.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Wednesday

Man City 1/6 | Draw 6/1 | Brighton 16/1

The Seagulls are fresh off back-to-back wins over North London duo Arsenal and Tottenham, damaging the pairs' top-four hopes, so will fancy their chances of doing some damage to City's title hopes too as they themselves look to secure a top half finish.

City have been excellent at home this season though, averaging 2.45 xGF and 0.73 xGA per game, and it would be a huge shock were they to drop points here, but it is likely that Graham Potter's side can push them close.

Brighton have collected the sixth most away points in the league this season, winning six of 16 and losing only three - highlighting their credentials.

The Seagulls also rank as the seventh best travelling defence (1.44 xGA per game), and if they play to that level this won't be a cakewalk for the reigning champions.

I'm therefore happy to return to the well of MAN CITY TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS in this one.

Six of City's 11 home wins have seen this bet land, while 14 of Brighton's 16 away games have seen Under 3.5 Goals land, showcasing the tight nature of their contests.

This game should be no different, with City taken to edge proceedings and end Brighton's mini-run.

Manchester City v Brighton best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Man City to win and Under 3.5 Goals at 10/11 (General)

Score prediction: Manchester City 2-0 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 9/2)

Odds correct at 1545 BST (19/04/22)

Jake Osgathorpe gives his verdict on the latest round of Premier League fixtures
FOOTBALL TIPS