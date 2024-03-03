Manchester City are into 10/1 to make it back-to-back treble winning seasons, something no club in Europe has ever managed before.

Manchester City are into 10/1 to make it back-to-back treble winning seasons, something no club in Europe has ever managed before. Al Ahly and Auckland City are the only men's clubs to win trebles in back-to-back seasons, but no European side has ever achieved the feat, not even Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona. Pep's side are still fighting on all fronts in terms of the traditional treble, with Sunday's win over Manchester United in the Premier League moving them within a point of leaders Liverpool ahead of the pair's showdown next weekend.

If the go on to lift the league title it would be the first time in the history of English football that a team has won four straight top division titles. Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and City themselves are the only sides to win three consecutive league titles, no one has added a fourth. City are currently a best price of 10/11 to become the first team to do so.