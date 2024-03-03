Sporting Life
Pep Guaridola

Manchester City treble odds: Pep Guardiola's side10/1 for treble repeat

By Jake Osgathorpe
19:34 · SUN March 03, 2024

Manchester City are into 10/1 to make it back-to-back treble winning seasons, something no club in Europe has ever managed before.



Al Ahly and Auckland City are the only men's clubs to win trebles in back-to-back seasons, but no European side has ever achieved the feat, not even Pep Guardiola's all-conquering Barcelona.

Pep's side are still fighting on all fronts in terms of the traditional treble, with Sunday's win over Manchester United in the Premier League moving them within a point of leaders Liverpool ahead of the pair's showdown next weekend.

Pep Guaridola Jurgen Klopp

If the go on to lift the league title it would be the first time in the history of English football that a team has won four straight top division titles.

Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and City themselves are the only sides to win three consecutive league titles, no one has added a fourth.

City are currently a best price of 10/11 to become the first team to do so.

Phil Foden celebrates for Manchester City

In the Champions League, City hold a 3-1 advantage over Copenhagen as they welcome the Danes to the Etihad for the second leg in midweek, with Pep's side near certain to qualify for the quarter finals (priced at 1/500).

The reigning champions are available at 15/8 to retain their European crown.

A home tie against Newcastle in the FA Cup could be a tricky contest, but again, City are short 7/5 favourites to win the Wembley showpiece once again.

The signs are ominous for every team across the continent too, with Pep's side winning 17 of an unbeaten 19 across all competitions.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

