The treble winners are set to pay an initial £25million for the 29-year-old with a further £5million to follow in potential add-ons.

Kovavic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, is entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Pep Guardiola's side are looking for midfield reinforcement following the release of captain Ilkay Gundogan after the Champions League final.

City reportedly agreed personal terms with Kovacic a few weeks ago, and the Croat will undergo a medical in the coming days.