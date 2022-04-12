Sporting Life
Manchester City captain Fernandinho
Manchester City captain Fernandinho confirms Manchester City exit

By Sporting Life
13:55 · TUE April 12, 2022

Manchester City captain Fernandinho says he is not planning to sign a new deal to keep him at the club beyond this season.

The 36-year-old former Brazil international, who has won four Premier League titles since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, broke the news as he faced the press ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg at Atletico Madrid.

Asked if he would like to extend his stay for another year, he replied: “I don’t think so.”

Pep Guardiola said he was shocked to hear Fernandinho had announced his decision to leave.

“Oh! I didn’t know," he told his press conference.

“You give me the news. I didn’t hear it. We will see what happens. I don’t know what will happen. He is so important. I’ll ask him.”

He continued on to say that Fernandinho has been “an incredible player for Manchester City”.

The City boss added: “At the end of the season we talk, maybe it’s because of his family. I would love it. We will talk.”

Full story to follow...

