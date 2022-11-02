The right-back, aged 17 years and 346 days and making his first senior start, provided the spark for an unusually sluggish City on Wednesday by hitting a superb equaliser at the Etihad Stadium.

Rafa Mir had given the Spanish side a surprise lead but City stepped up after Lewis’ leveller early in the second half and went on to win convincingly with strikes from Julian Alvarez and Riyad Mahrez.

There had been nothing riding on the game with City already confirmed as Group G winners and Sevilla heading to the Europa League from third place.

Consequently the first half was a largely forgettable affair, notable only for Mir’s well-taken header.

City typically dominated possession but, amid torrential downpours and a flat atmosphere, they rarely got out of first gear.

It was not because of a lack of star quality. Erling Haaland again was not risked due to injury and Kevin De Bruyne was among the players benched as Guardiola made seven changes, but the side fielded was still packed with senior internationals.

Only Lewis, fellow youngster Cole Palmer and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega were not first-team regulars.