Manchester United were incredibly fortunate to come away with three points at Brentford on Wednesday, conceding a host of chances once again as they continue to look vulnerable defensively. They allowed 2.87 xGA in that game and 1.74 xGA against Villa in the game prior, with it clear that there are some defensive weaknesses at United. David De Gea has been the hero for them on a regular basis this term, and he has been statistically the best goalkeeper in the division. Based on post-shot xG (psxG), he has saved Manchester United nearly 10 goals this campaign, over performing his psxG by +9.7. However, this isn't a sustainable way of winning football matches, to be heavily reliant on goalkeeping over performance.

Along with a shaky defence that has allowed plenty of chances on a regular basis under Ralf Rangick (1.46 xGA per game), United's attack hasn't been firing consistently. Yes they created decent opportunities at Brentford, but prior to that they had struggled to create at Villa Park (1.36 xGF) and at home to Wolves (0.94 xGF). In fact, their three home games under Rangick have seen them generate more than 1.0 xGF just once, and that came against the weakest of the three opponents they faced (Burnley). So, with attacking and defensive issues, a visit of a West Ham side who have been creating plenty of late isn't ideal for United.

The Hammers were unfortunate to lose to Leeds last weekend, as they were the team who created the better of the opportunities (xG: WHU 2.70 - 2.10 LEE). While the result was disappointing, the performance was again impressive, particularly in attack. In fact, after a mid-season attacking slump, the Hammers have once again found their form, generating an average of 2.46 xGF per game in their last five. There is no reason to think they won't create plenty here against a vulnerable United backline. West Ham have scored two or more goals in all of their last five league games, and are priced at 9/5 to repeat that again here, making WEST HAM TO SCORE OVER 1.5 GOALS the first selection. Given the manner in which United are conceding chances, and the rate at which West Ham are creating them, this bet has a good chance of coming in, especially with the open nature with which both teams opt to play.

The main bet for this game, though, is to back WEST HAM OR DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE, with the 10/11 available simply too big. David Moyes's side are, in my opinion, a better team than Manchester United in their current guise. They are the more reliable team - you know what you are going to get on a weekly basis. United are very hit and miss and incredibly untrustworthy. Add in the fact that United played on Wednesday and West Ham had a midweek off, and the bet for the Hammers to simply avoid defeat appeals greatly.

