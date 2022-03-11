Sporting Life
Man Utd: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane fit for Spurs clash

By Sporting Life
17:07 · FRI March 11, 2022

Manchester United have been handed a major boost for their meeting with Tottenham, with the news that Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and Raphael Varane are all available.

The trio were missing for the chastening 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City last weekend through a combination of injury and positive Covid tests.

They could come come straight into Ralf Rangnick's starting XI for the Saturday tea time kick-off, a fixture that will see the German face the man many believe ought to have been appointed by the Old Trafford board when they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season.

Since arriving at the club, Antonio Conte has edged Tottenham back into top-four contention, with the north London side now two points and two places behind United with two games in hand.

They head into Saturday's meeting having thrashed Everton 5-0 on Monday, nine days on from a 4-0 win at Leeds United.

