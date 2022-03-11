The trio were missing for the chastening 4-1 derby defeat by Manchester City last weekend through a combination of injury and positive Covid tests.

They could come come straight into Ralf Rangnick's starting XI for the Saturday tea time kick-off, a fixture that will see the German face the man many believe ought to have been appointed by the Old Trafford board when they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season.

Since arriving at the club, Antonio Conte has edged Tottenham back into top-four contention, with the north London side now two points and two places behind United with two games in hand.

They head into Saturday's meeting having thrashed Everton 5-0 on Monday, nine days on from a 4-0 win at Leeds United.