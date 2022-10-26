In the Premier League's top half, only Brighton have scored fewer than Manchester United's 16 goals from 11 matches, as Erik ten Hag’s side continue to have great difficulties in the final third of the pitch when it comes to creating chances and ruthlessly converting them.

Given the Red Devils' attacking issues, it would not be a surprise to see the board and manager reignite their interest in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo, who has recently stated in an interview that he was close to moving to Old Trafford in the summer. Contributing 18 goals and 10 assists so far this season for club and country, Gakpo is on a mission to cement a position in the Netherlands’ starting line-up for the 2022 World Cup and to go on to achieve a big move during the January transfer window. Here are four reasons why the Red Devils should target him.

Anthony Martial’s injury issues We are a quarter of the way through the 2022-23 season and Anthony Martial is yet to complete a full game as he has been on the sidelines with three different injuries since Ten Hag took on management duties at United. For sure, Martial is a talented player and the side perform better with him than without him - but his injury-prone nature and continuing unavailability is hindering the side’s development to achieve the high standards set by the manager.

Anthony Martial spent the second half of last season with Sevilla

The Frenchman has been at Old Trafford since 2015, making more than 250 appearances in all competitions, but has been marginalised by injury issues and performed inconsistently when returning back to full fitness. The Red Devils need to be ruthless with Martial, by moving on from the 26-year-old as soon as possible and obtaining the services of a dependent and dominant forward in Gakpo. Cristiano Ronaldo fading away There has been a lot of attention on Ronaldo recently, for a number of reasons, but the one that stands out the most is his exit down the tunnel of Old Trafford before the match against Tottenham Hotspur had come to an end. Ten Hag punished the player by making him train with the under-21s and axing him from the matchday squad that took Chelsea. He's now back in the fold but it is looking like the beginning of the end. Focusing on the on-pitch performances by Ronaldo, he is holding the team back on both sides of the game, as United have covered more distance and achieved more points per game in the league without him. Furthermore, the team look more predictable and out of attacking ideas when he is in the starting line-up, as he no longer has the burst of pace, the technical ability to progress the ball and the elite scoring instincts he once had. Ten Hag will silently be counting down the days until his departure so he can work with a multi-dimensional striker. Cody Gakpo’s qualities

Gakpo was linked with the likes of Arsenal, Leeds and Southampton throughout the summer. However, there is no doubt he wanted no other club but Manchester United, as he admitted in an interview it was a “shame” the deal did not go ahead before the window closed, revealing he spoke to Ten Hag on a couple of occasions and intended on leaving PSV. The 23-year-old is one of Europe’s hottest properties, as he has the versatility to play on the left wing or as a lone centre forward, with his physical presence assisting him to hold off opposition defenders as well as to make powerful movements on and off the ball. Not only that, his technical ability and hold-up play makes him a complete forward and difficult to defend against. Gakpo’s profile is full of strengths and his weaknesses are few. A move to Old Trafford under the presence of Ten Hag could result in him reaching the world class bracket.

United need goals, goals and goals United have had 155 shots in 11 Premier League games so far this season, with 58.3% on target; only 15 have been converted. Overall, the shot conversion rate is 9.7%, not good enough for a team that wants to finish in the top four let alone compete for the league title. Then you have Gakpo, who has scored nine league goals with 46 attempted shots - a shot conversion rate of 19.6%. His decision making in the final third is what makes him attractive compared to the other up-and-coming attackers across Europe, understanding what type of shot to carry out and when to take it in the penalty area. A modern-day forward, he would instantly help United dominate possession and become more effective in the high press - a massive upgrade on both Martial and Ronaldo for Ten Hag and the team.