Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Nemanja Matic
Bruno Fernandes celebrates with Nemanja Matic

Man Utd 3-0 Brentford: Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo help United to comfortable win

By Sporting Life
22:08 · MON May 02, 2022

Manchester United enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford in their final home match of a miserable season as Old Trafford bid farewell to Ralf Rangnick and some players amid more protests against the Glazer family.

Monday marked a year since the postponement of the Red Devils’ home clash against Liverpool, when fans made their anger at the ownership clear in the wake of the European Super League debacle.

Supporters have protested at each of United’s final three home games and the anti-Glazer sentiment was clear before and during the victory against Brentford at Old Trafford.

This was the first match that Thomas Frank’s Bees had lost with Christian Eriksen in the starting line-up and there were times before and after Bruno Fernandes’ early opener that the Dane threatened to unlock the hosts.

A narrow offside decision denied Cristiano Ronaldo before half-time, but the veteran would get on the scoresheet after converting the spot-kick foolishly given away by Rico Henry.

Raphael Varane hooked home a deflected third as fans gave standing ovations to departing Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata as they were substituted on their final Old Trafford appearances.

There were renewed chants against the Glazers in the 73rd minute, when a few departed rather than the mass exodus planned ahead of a huge summer in every department at United.

