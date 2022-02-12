Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a first-half lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.

Profligacy in front of goal has hurt Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils recently, having failed to capitalise on dominant opening periods in the shock FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough and Tuesday’s trip to rock-bottom Burnley. Jadon Sancho again put United ahead at half-time but they were far less assured against Saints, who left with a point after Adams lashed home just days after his winner at Tottenham.

Seventeen times leading this season for Manchester United.



‣ 11 wins

‣ 5 draws

‣ 1 defeat



That's 13 points dropped from winning positions - 4 of those coming this week alone.



📉 #MUFC | #MUNSOU pic.twitter.com/XSC3lF07eY — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 12, 2022

Saints fans were in fine voice a year on from their side’s 9-0 shellacking at an empty Old Trafford, where Ralph Hasenhuttl frustrated former RB Leipzig colleague Rangnick on Saturday lunchtime. United opened the scoring as Bruno Fernandes sent Marcus Rashford racing through to cross for Sancho to net after Romain Perraud cleared a meek Cristiano Ronaldo effort off the line earlier on. But Saints were more than a match for the hosts and levelled three minutes into the second half as Adams sent a superb strike off the far post. Hasenhuttl’s men continued to knock on the door and Ronaldo saw a goal ruled out, with impressive Fraser Forster denying United captain Harry Maguire in stoppage time. Southampton started brightly from the outset but United should have scored in the opening minutes when Ronaldo rounded Forster only to under-hit a shot that Perraud got back smartly to clear off the line. The intense start continued as both sides had great chances in the ninth minute.

Man United 1-1 Southampton (xG: 2.44-0.68)



More frustration for Ralf Rangnick's side.



They restricted the opposition to low quality chances but couldn't take theirs at the other end. pic.twitter.com/fWbxNRI9HH — Sporting Life Football & Infogol (@InfogolApp) February 12, 2022