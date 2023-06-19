Manchester City now only need to win one of their final three games to retain the Premier League title after Arsenal lost to Brighton shortly after their win over Everton.
The Gunners were outplayed at The Emirates, with Albion taking the lead early in the second half through Julio Enciso and making sure late on when his replacement Deniz Undav capitalised on an error from former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard to score.
Pervis Estupinan then turned into into a rout by firing home deep into stoppage time.
Earlier, Ilkay Gundogan continued his scoring streak with another two goals as City won 3-0 at Goodison.
Gundogan took his tally to four in two matches with a brilliant double, one a superbly-executed over-the-shoulder volley and the other an exquisite curling free-kick up and over the wall.
In between Erling Haaland scored his almost mandatory goal to make it 52 for the season, with former Everton centre-forward Dixie Dean’s record of 63 still realistically within his reach.
His 36 league goals is the most in the English top flight since Southampton’s Ron Davies got 37 in 1966-67 and to further underline his quality – were that even required – in 100 league matches for former club Borussia Dortmund and City the Norway international has scored 98 times.
Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa fired Brentford to a 2-0 victory in a Sunday stroll against makeshift West Ham.
David Moyes’ priorities clearly lie elsewhere despite not being mathematically safe from relegation, with the Hammers boss making nine changes to his side ahead of Thursday night’s Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against AZ Alkmaar.
However, if Moyes was hoping to be given some selection dilemmas for the trip to the Netherlands, he was left sorely disappointed.
Not even the absence of 20-goal striker Ivan Toney, out with a hamstring problem, could prevent Brentford racking up a fourth Premier League win from their four meetings with the Hammers.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.