Manchester City now only need to win one of their final three games to retain the Premier League title after Arsenal lost to Brighton shortly after their win over Everton.

The Gunners were outplayed at The Emirates, with Albion taking the lead early in the second half through Julio Enciso and making sure late on when his replacement Deniz Undav capitalised on an error from former Brighton forward Leandro Trossard to score. Pervis Estupinan then turned into into a rout by firing home deep into stoppage time. Arsenal 0-3 Brighton

Everton 0-3 Man City

Brentford 2-0 West Ham

Earlier, Ilkay Gundogan continued his scoring streak with another two goals as City won 3-0 at Goodison. Gundogan took his tally to four in two matches with a brilliant double, one a superbly-executed over-the-shoulder volley and the other an exquisite curling free-kick up and over the wall. In between Erling Haaland scored his almost mandatory goal to make it 52 for the season, with former Everton centre-forward Dixie Dean’s record of 63 still realistically within his reach. His 36 league goals is the most in the English top flight since Southampton’s Ron Davies got 37 in 1966-67 and to further underline his quality – were that even required – in 100 league matches for former club Borussia Dortmund and City the Norway international has scored 98 times.