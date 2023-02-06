Sporting Life
Manchester City's Etihad Stadium

Man City accused of financial rule breaches by Premier League

By Sporting Life
10:42 · MON February 06, 2023

Manchester City have been referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over alleged breaches of its financial rules.

The alleged breaches span a period from the 2009-10 season to the 2017-18 campaign.

The club are alleged to have breached league rules requiring provision “in utmost good faith” of “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position”.

The league says the accurate financial information required related to “revenue (including sponsorship revenue), its related parties and its operating costs”.

The second set of breaches listed refers to alleged breaking of rules “requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager” related to seasons 2009-10 to 2012-13 inclusive.

The club’s manager between December 2009 and May 2013 was current Italy boss Roberto Mancini.

