Harry Maguire set to miss Europa League final after sitting out training

The 28-year-old centre-back sustained ankle ligament damage 16 days ago when Aston Villa’s Anwar El Ghazi awkwardly landed on him.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had initially been upbeat about Maguire returning to skipper the side in Wednesday’s final in Gdansk, only for that positivity to wane last week despite the defender coming off his crutches.

But the centre-back’s place in the 26-man squad travelling to Poland provided renewed hope, so too Solskjaer’s suggestion he would make a late bid to be involved against Villarreal.

“Harry is just going to jog up and down the sideline, I reckon,” the United boss said in his pre-match press conference.

“He’ll probably try to join in (training) a little, but apart from that we’re looking quite good.”