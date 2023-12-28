Luton vs Chelsea betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Luton to win at 9/2 (bet365)
Luton did not have a shot after the 67th minute at Bramall Lane, yet came from a goal down to beat Sheffield United 3-2.
Will the Hatters' faithful care? I doubt it, because during those 23 minutes in South Yorkshire their club went from level with the Blades to within a point of safety.
After Everton squandered a 1-0 lead against Manchester City on Wednesday, that is where they remain.
Chelsea showed resilience to overcome a stubborn Crystal Palace last time out. Noni Madueke’s penalty proved to be the difference between the London clubs as the Blues found a way without the suspended Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling.
Those three points moved Mauricio Pochettino’s side back into the top half but still left them 12 points off the Champions League pace.
Kenilworth Road is quite the fortress.
Did you know you have to walk through the surrounding houses' gardens to get to the terraces? Well, Luton have certainly used its charm to their advantage.
Their home form may read two wins from nine but that doesn’t tell the whole story.
Luton have played five of the top eight on their own patch, beating Newcastle and drawing with Liverpool, it took a 90+5 minute equaliser from Luis Diaz for the Reds to snatch a point though.
Arsenal won in similar circumstances after Declan Rice nodded home in the 90+7th minute to complete a comeback, and Man City also had to come from a goal down.
LUTON went off at a shorter price than is currently available against Newcastle and I would not be surprised to see them shorten ahead of kick-off here, backing them TO WIN certainly appeals.
A home win would not be a complete shock. Chelsea have lost (5) more games then they have won (3) away in the top-flight this term.
Those victories came against the nine men of Tottenham, an expansive Burnley and Fulham.
Thomas Kaminski has picked up three cards in 18 appearances this campaign.
No mean feat for a keeper, not least considering they have all come from time wasting, two of which in the first half of games his side did not even go on to win.
The Hatters keeper was pulling out all the stops at Bramall Lane on Boxing Day so expect to see some time wasting antics if everything goes to plan for Luton on Saturday afternoon.
No fresh injury concerns could see Rob Edwards field the same side as on Boxing Day. This would see Elijah Adebayo continue to lead the line, the Hatters top goalscorer (4) has usurped Carlton Morris upfront.
Ross Barkley will continue in central midfield, the former Chelsea man is going from strength-to-strength this campaign netting a goal and setting up another within his last four starts.
Sterling and Palmer are both back available following suspension and should both return to the XI.
Luton: Kaminski; Osho, Mengi, Bell; Doughty, Barkley, Lokonga, Giles; Townsend, Brown; Adebayo.
Chelsea: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Gallagher; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Nkunku.
Odds correct at 1500 GMT (28/12/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.