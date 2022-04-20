Sporting Life
Kal Naismith of Luton Town celebrates
Sporting Life's preview of Luton v Blackpool, including best bet and score prediction

Luton v Blackpool tips: Championship best bets and preview

By Jake Pearson
16:04 · WED April 20, 2022

Jake Pearson previews the Sky Bet Championship clash between Luton and Blackpool, picking out his best bet and score prediction.

Football betting tips: Sky Bet Championship

1pt Both Teams to Score at 1/1 (William Hill)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

http://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=3887764&bid=11068

Luton and Blackpool face off in the Sky Bet Championship’s early kick-off on Saturday afternoon, and that could prove a huge advantage for the Hatters, who will move nine points clear of seventh-place Millwall with a victory, all but cementing their position in this season’s play-offs.

Nathan Jones’ men arrive into this fixture in search of a third successive win, having beaten Nottingham Forest and Cardiff by a goal to nil prior, and there are few teams in the division in better form than Luton at present – only Forest and Huddersfield have taken more points across their last 12 matches.

Blackpool aren’t quite in the same vein of form, and in fact were five games without a victory prior to Monday. They snapped that streak in convincing fashion however, claiming their biggest victory of the season with a 6-1 hammering of Birmingham.

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Luton 17/20 | Draw 5/2 | Blackpool 16/5

Both sides are in a good place in terms of goalscoring, which makes the even money available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE an appealing price.

Only Forest, Fulham and Swansea can better the 18 goals apiece these two have netted over the last 12 matches.

Luton have failed to score in just one of their last eight fixtures, for Blackpool it is just two in eight.

The Hatters have hit the back of the net in 16 of their 21 matches at Kenilworth Road this season, while the Tangerines have scored in a remarkable 17 of their 20 away matches – only league-leaders Fulham have scored in more away games – with 75% of those fixtures seeing BTTS land.

Games at Kenilworth do tend to be entertaining as well, with only five sides averaging more goals per home match than Luton (2.67).

Both sides should arrive into this fixture in a confident mood, and hopefully we will have a thriller to kick off a crucial afternoon of Championship action.

Luton v Blackpool best bets and score prediction

  • 1pt Both Teams to Score at 1/1 (William Hill)

Score prediction: Luton 2-1 Blackpool (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

Odds correct at 1600 BST (20/04/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS