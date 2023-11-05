Luis Diaz saves Liverpool in scoring late equaliser against Luton

Luis Diaz came off the bench to earn Liverpool a point and save the Reds from a shock defeat with a stoppage-time goal at Luton.

In a traumatic week for the Colombian, the first minutes he's played since his father was kidnapped in his home country, it was his header that cancelled out a Tahith Chong goal that looked to have secured the win for Luton. Chong finished off a swift counter-attacking move for the Hatters to give them a lead, but Diaz made sure Liverpool left with something.

"CHONG WANTS IT, CHONG GETS IT, CHONG SCORES!" 🟠



This counter attack from Luton 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M9UDGS0OLc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023

Diaz lifted his shirt in celebration to reveal a message that read ‘libertad para papa’ or ‘freedom for my father’. It was an otherwise frustrating match in front of goal for Liverpool, who created chances equating to 3.04 xG from 24 shots. That did not include a glaring miss for Darwin Nunez, which almost certainly would have been given as a goal despite the linesman flagging for a Mohamed Salah offside.

"Goodness, gracious, me... that was a MISS" 🫣



Flag goes up anyway but HOW has Darwin Núñez not put this in the back of the net?! pic.twitter.com/KLusRRd3Rt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2023