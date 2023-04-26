Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Lucy Bronze is back at Manchester City

Lucy Bronze doubt for World Cup and out of Barcelona’s Champions League clash with Chelsea

By Sporting Life
10:05 · WED April 26, 2023

Barcelona’s England defender Lucy Bronze will miss their upcoming Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea due to injury.

The 31-year-old limped off the pitch during the second half of the first leg on Saturday, which Barcelona won 1-0 thanks to Caroline Graham Hansen’s goal.

The Spanish club have now confirmed in a statement on Twitter that Bronze will be unavailable for the return fixture at the Nou Camp on Thursday after undergoing arthroscopy on her right knee.

Bronze’s injury provides a fresh concern for England manager Sarina Wiegman, with both Beth Mead and captain Leah Williamson set to miss this summer’s World Cup.

However, after Saturday’s game Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez provided an upbeat assessment of Bronze’s injury.

“She felt something in her knee in the beginning,” Giraldez said.

“But in the end right now she’s fine. At the moment we made the substitution the feeling was bad, but right now the feeling she has is good.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS