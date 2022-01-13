Sporting Life
Lucas Digne is set to undergo an medical with Aston Villa
Lucas Digne has not played since Everton's Merseyside derby defeat on December 1

Lucas Digne: Aston Villa sign Everton defender

By Sporting Life
09:28 · THU January 13, 2022

Aston Villa have signed full-back Lucas Digne from fellow Premier League side Everton for an undisclosed fee.

Left-back Digne played 127 games and scored six goals for Everton after joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

The 28-year-old, who counts Lille and Paris Saint-Germain among his former clubs, has made 15 appearances this season.

The defender has not played since Everton's Merseyside derby defeat on December 1 after a fall-out with the manager over tactics and his role in the team.

He returned to the squad as an unused substitute a month later for the defeat at home to Brighton but last Friday the Toffees boss revealed the player had asked to leave.

Benitez was critical of Digne’s attitude, saying: “We are paid big money to do our job and if someone is happy or not happy it is (still) up to you to perform in your job.

“You have to put your interests behind the interests of the club. If you are not thinking about that the priority is you and not the team.”

Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi could yet move to Goodison Park but the deals are not linked.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

FOOTBALL TIPS