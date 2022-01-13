The 28-year-old, who counts Lille and Paris Saint-Germain among his former clubs, has made 15 appearances this season.

Left-back Digne played 127 games and scored six goals for Everton after joining from Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

The defender has not played since Everton's Merseyside derby defeat on December 1 after a fall-out with the manager over tactics and his role in the team.

He returned to the squad as an unused substitute a month later for the defeat at home to Brighton but last Friday the Toffees boss revealed the player had asked to leave.

Benitez was critical of Digne’s attitude, saying: “We are paid big money to do our job and if someone is happy or not happy it is (still) up to you to perform in your job.

“You have to put your interests behind the interests of the club. If you are not thinking about that the priority is you and not the team.”

Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi could yet move to Goodison Park but the deals are not linked.