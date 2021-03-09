Germany manager odds: Joachim Low to leave, could Jurgen Klopp replace him?

Low was initially Jurgen Klinsmann's assistant for two years, before succeeding him as national team boss after their third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

Germany failed to progress from a group containing Sweden, Mexico and South Korea in Russia three years ago.

The landslide win meant Low's side missed out on a place in the Nations League semi-finals, and it has likely been the final straw for his bosses after he presided over a disastrous 2018 World Cup campaign.

His most recent game in charge saw Germany lose 6-0 to Spain in the Nations League - their heaviest defeat since 1931.

He went on to lead Germany to the runners-up spot at Euro 2008 and another third-place finish at the 2010 World Cup before lifting the trophy four years later in Brazil, who were thrashed 7-1 by Low's side in the semis.

Germany are in Group F at Euro 2020, where they will face fellow heavyweights France and Portugal as well as Hungary, with all their matches set for the Allianz Arena in Munich.

DFB president Fritz Keller paid tribute to Low's achievements, saying: “He is one of the greatest coaches in world football.

“The fact that he informed us about his decision at an early stage is very decent. He gives us, the DFB, the necessary time, calm and a sense of proportion to name his successor."

Could Jurgen Klopp leave Liverpool job for Germany?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, under mounting pressure following a terrible run of results at Anfield, is among the early favourites to be that successor.

Some bookmakers have the former Borussia Dortmund boss as short as 3/1 second favourite to return to his homeland to take the Die Mannschaft reins.

Former Germany midfielder Stefan Kuntz, who currently manages the country's under-21s, narrowly heads the betting with most firms, with Klinsmann and ex-Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger also in contention.

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann - whose side will attempt to turn around a 2-0 first-leg deficit when they meet Klopp's Liverpool in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday - has already ruled himself out of the running.

