Goals should be rife at Anfield as Liverpool host Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday. James Cantrill has two best bets.

Liverpool are the second favourites to snatch that all important fourth spot. At 7/1 their chances are slim, but it is not mathematically impossible just yet. The Reds are seven points off Champions League qualification and have played one more game then Manchester United, who currently occupy it. Having won their last three games on the spin, Jurgen Klopp will not be writing his squad off just yet.

Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Liverpool 1/2 | Draw 18/5 | Tottenham 19/4

Liverpool and goals have been synonymous this campaign. Unsurprising, considering they combine the top flight's most rampant attack with a relegation worthy defence. The Reds have racked up the greatest xGF (71.6) but shipped an xGA of 51.8, that is an average of 1.6 per game. Backing OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has paid out in each of their last four games and all bar one of their league games in April. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals and both teams to score with Sky Bet It is a similar story for Spurs. You have to go back to the beginning of March to find a game involving the North Londoners in which both teams did not find the net. Over that seven game period, their games have featured 31 goals, an average of 4.4 per game with this bet clicking in 86%.

In a game that promises goals, it would be rude not to tout one of the finest goalscorers in Premier League history. Only two players top HARRY KANE’s tally of 207 top flight goals, Wayne Rooney (208) and Alan Shearer (260). Considering Spurs all-time leading goalscorers pedigree, the 7/4 about him to SCORE ANYTIME seems disrespectful. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score anytime with Sky Bet He has notched up 24 league goals this season, his best return in four seasons, and we still have five games to go. Since breaking into the Spurs team, Kane's goals per 90 average has not stooped below 0.47. If you were to base his price solely on that figure, 11/10 would be apt.

