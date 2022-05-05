Liverpool welcome Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday and Tom Carnduff picks out three best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots at 21/10 (BetVictor) 1pt Ryan Sessegnon to be shown a card at 5/1 (Unibet) 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown a card at 7/1 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A rare late, late kick-off in the Premier League on Saturday as quadruple chasing Liverpool take on top-four hopefuls Tottenham with three points massive for the winner. A defeat for Tottenham and victory for Arsenal on Sunday will deal huge damage to their hopes of playing Champions League football next season. Even with the North London derby to come, Spurs will need victory there just to go two points behind again in that scenario. Even with Antonio Conte masterminding victory at City this season, it's difficult to oppose this Liverpool side at home. Villarreal's first-half may be a template for Spurs to play off, although there's little appeal in the outright markets given the prices.

Instead, there are a few player-based odds that stand out. This game was an overs backers dream when they met in December - a 2-2 draw with nine yellows, a red and ten corners. We can't expect a repeat here but it could be tense with both sides having a significant target to play for. Liverpool were also missing key players that day - most notably Virgil van Dijk - and should be much stronger this time around. There is one player worth targeting when it comes to shots and that's Trent Alexander-Arnold. At a best price of 21/10, it is well worth backing ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO HAVE 2+ TOTAL SHOTS based on what we've seen this season. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots with Sky Bet The full-back has achieved this on multiple occasions. In fact, 48% of his Premier League games this season have seen at least two shots. This is just efforts towards goal, they don't have to be on target.

That percentage includes the 2-2 draw away at Tottenham in their last meeting. He's better known for his assists and ability to pick out an attacking player but he has shown he likes to have chances himself. I wouldn't talk anyone out of going for the 8/1 price on Alexander-Arnold to score anytime but the above shot map highlights the type of chances he takes. The majority are low probability efforts from distance - meaning going for shots feels the much safer bet. Sticking with the full-back and it's worth a play on the 7/1 best price available for ALEXANDER-ARNOLD TO BE SHOWN A CARD. Circumstance plays a part in this one but Tottenham's counter attacks could see him catch the referee's attention. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown a card with Sky Bet He's far from the top of the list when it comes to average fouls per game in this Liverpool squad but he has been booked in two of his last three appearances across both the Premier League and Champions League. Alexander-Arnold was shown a card in the win over Everton while also being booked in the second-half of their victory over Villarreal. It takes one mistimed moment to get a booking.

There is the fact that Son Heung-min will be over on that side and Tottenham will look to him as they aim to break forward quickly. The tactical foul for stopping the counter attack is all that's required for Michael Oliver to reach into his pocket. We'll keep with the full-backs for the final selection and taking the 5/1 on RYAN SESSEGNON TO BE SHOWN A CARD. Involvement is a question mark here but he should start if Sergio Reguilon is still sidelined through injury. CLICK HERE to back Ryan Sessegnon to be shown a card with Sky Bet He featured at left wing-back during the 2-2 draw in December and he was heavily involved in the game. Sessegnon had a huge six successful tackles - only Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita had more (7). The defender also saw two fouls given against him. He's only posted more fouls in one game this season - that being away at Leeds - and he was shown a yellow in that game. The opposition plays a part in this one and coming up against Mohamed Salah again will prove to be a tricky test - the winger is well clear of Liverpool teammates when it comes to attempted dribbles in the Premier League. While it may not be a game filled with cards, the value still comes in backing ALEXANDER-ARNOLD and SESSEGNON catching the referee's attention at some point across the 90 minutes.

Liverpool v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 2+ total shots at 21/10 (BetVictor)

1pt Ryan Sessegnon to be shown a card at 5/1 (Unibet)

1pt Trent Alexander-Arnold to be shown a card at 7/1 (Unibet) Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1230 BST (05/05/22)

READ: Alex Keble on Jurgen Klopp and Diogo Jota ahead of Liverpool's clash with Tottenham