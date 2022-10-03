There is the small matter of a British derby on Tuesday night, with Liverpool hosting Rangers. Jake Osgathorpe provides the best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Darwin Nunez to score anytime at 10/11 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool have major defensive problems as they welcome Rangers, but the Scottish side have so far looked well below the level required to compete in this Champions League group. While the Reds do look vulnerable at the back, their attacking process has not dipped. They continue to rack up the chances in forward areas, especially at home. In their five games at Anfield this season across the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool have racked up an average of 2.57 xGF. They will do so again here.

That is because Rangers have so far looked out of their depth at this level, losing heavily in both outings to Ajax (4-0) and Napoli (3-0), conceding 2.25 and 3.33 xGA respectively. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have also had issues in attack, generating a combined 1.22 xGF through two games, but given the question marks around the Liverpool defence, I am put off from backing a home win to nil. Instead, given I expect the hosts to net a few times at least, a goalscorer angle makes more appeal, and the player to back is DARWIN NUNEZ TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Darwin Nunez to score anytime with Sky Bet The Uruguayan has found life tough through the opening few months of his Liverpool career, coming off the bench more than he would have liked, but this feels like a game he will start as Jurgen Klopp looks to get his big money signing some confidence and minutes. Injuries, a long international trip and a suspension have meant his start to the season has been very stop-start, but even despite the lack of game time, Nunez has displayed an ability to get on the end of good scoring chances when he's on the pitch.

He has averaged 1.38 xG per 95 minutes in the Premier League which is impressive, and we know he is capable at this level after averaging 0.50 xG/95 last season when playing for a lesser team in Benfica. Nunez has been on the end of four big chances (0.35 xG+) in just 259 minutes of action this season, working out at an average of 1.76 big chances per 95 minutes, so with Liverpool likely to create plenty of opportunities, the chances Nunez gets on the end of some good ones is high, therefore the 10/11 available on him scoring looks a big price.

Liverpool v Rangers score prediction and best bets 2pts Darwin Nunez to score anytime at 10/11 (bet365) Score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Rangers (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct 1700 BST (03/10/22)