Liverpool have been formidable at home this season, and welcome lowly Norwich to Anfield. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, with a best bet.

Poor Norwich. After a 4-0 thrashing at home to Manchester City, the relegation strugglers have to go to Anfield and face a Liverpool side in similarly rampant form. The Canaries allowed 4.55 xGA in that game against the league leaders, and a repeat wouldn't be a surprise at all here, as after all, Dean Smith's side are conceding on average 2.22 xGA per away game.

The Canaries are offering next to nothing in attack when playing on the road either (0.81 xGF per game), meaning this could be a long afternoon for them. Liverpool, fresh from a 2-0 win in Milan against Inter in midweek, have been in stellar form of late, and with the addition of Luis Diaz and returns of key players in midfield (Harvey Elliott, Naby Keita, Thiago), they look well set for an assault on all competitions. At home this season, it's fair to say the Reds have been incredible. Jurgen Klopp's side are averaging 2.86 xGF per home game, which if sustained, would set a new record for being the best home attacking process Infogol has ever seen (data collection started in 2014).

They are creating at a rate we have never seen before, and this sample even includes the hosting of Chelsea and Manchester City, which spells big trouble for their remaining visitors, starting with Norwich. That Liverpool are allowing only 0.71 xGA per home game also, means a comfortable win to nil appeals in this game. The bet therefore is to back LIVERPOOL TO WIN -1 HANDICAP AND BTTS 'NO'. CLICK HERE to back Liverpool to win -1 handicap and BTTS 'no' with Sky Bet This bet wins if Liverpool win to nil by any scoreline other than 1-0, and it would have landed in six of their eight home wins this season. The other two in that sample were a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in which they racked up 2.97 xGF, and a 3-1 win over Newcastle in which the visitors scored from chances equating to 0.31 xGF. It has an excellent chance of landing, and even if Klopp decides to ring the changes, this Liverpool squad has so much quality depth that I don't think it would matter too much.

Liverpool v Norwich best bets and score prediction 2pts Liverpool to win -1 handicap and BTTS 'no' at evens (Sky Bet) Score prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)