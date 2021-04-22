Premier League betting tips: Liverpool v Newcastle best bets and preview

Saturday's Premier League action kicks off with Liverpool welcoming Newcastle, and Tom Carnduff has a best bet to back.

Football betting tips: Liverpool v Newcastle 2pts Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 1+ shots on target at 15/8 (Sky Bet)

Liverpool's failed involvement in the so-called Super League has placed further importance on securing a top-four spot. Top level European football earned rather than handed due to their status - they are currently seventh but just two points behind Chelsea in fourth. The collapse of that proposal should see the Reds escape any serious punishment and Newcastle's recent results means that this is very likely to be a Premier League contest again next season. Two wins on the bounce has moved Steve Bruce's men eight points clear of Fulham having played a game less. Even with Liverpool's issues this season, this is a game they should win. The Reds' disastrous home run was ended with victory over Aston Villa and this game presents the chance for consecutive wins at Anfield. Newcastle have won just two of their 11 games against the current top-seven - both of which came against West Ham.

Liverpool's price demonstrates the way that this game should go. They may have been held to a 0-0 draw in the last meeting between these two, but prior to that, the Reds had won their previous five against Newcastle - four of those games also saw them score at least three. Even with some of Liverpool's recent showings, Newcastle's last four having over 2.5 goals should lead to entertainment here. The hosts are expected to score a few - with 11/10 available on 3+ home goals - and that means there is value throughout the Liverpool squad for involvement in these chances.

Looking at the stats markets, the 15/8 available with Sky Bet on TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD HAVING 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET looks good value given his recent good form. The full-back has one goal and two assists across his last three Premier League appearances. CLICK HERE to back Trent Alexander-Arnold to have 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet Those games also brought a total of four shots - two of which were on target in the victory over Aston Villa. That game provided his second goal of the season, but his attacking threat could have resulted in a few more. In the Premier League this season, 21 of his 30 games have brought at least one shot. Six games have seen at least three, and it's interesting that four of those were against bottom-half teams - with three contests at Anfield. Alexander-Arnold sees more opportunities in home games against those at the bottom. It's even money that the right-back has two or more shots here but you can near double the price on one of those efforts being on target. That price looks even better when we factor in that Alexander-Arnold has had a shot on target in two of his last four games against bottom-half teams. Liverpool should return to winning ways after drawing with Leeds last time out - in a game where ALEXANDER-ARNOLD can see an opportunity to score.

