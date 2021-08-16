A marauding Liverpool host a floundering Newcastle on Thursday evening, and Jake Osgathorpe is eyeing up a goalscorer bet for the clash.

Liverpool just keep on rolling. Yes, the 1-0 scorelines in their wins over Wolves and Aston Villa weren't overly impressive, but their performances were. The Reds won the xG battle 2.65 - 0.13 at Molineux, before dominating Villa at Anfield by a 2.97 - 0.20 xG scoreline. Jurgen Klopp's side continue to create an abundance of chances in attack, with their defence now looking seriously impressive, limiting their opponents to next to nothing.

They welcome a struggling Newcastle on Thursday night, averaging a whopping 2.64 xGF per game in front of their own fans, allowing just 0.84 xGA per game. It is therefore difficult to see anything other than a home win in this one, especially given Newcastle's problems when travelling, posting a shocking xG process of 0.89 xGF and 1.90 xGA per game. The Magpies were trounced 4-0 on the road by Leicester at the weekend, and something similar here is expected. With little value in the W-D-L or handicaps though, attentions turn to the goalscorer markets.

Of players to have played more then 400 minutes of Premier League football, no player is averaging more xG/95 than Liverpool's DIOGO JOTA. This tells us that the Portuguese is the best in the league at getting on the end of good scoring chances regularly, with Jota currently out-doing his teammate Mohamed Salah on this metric despite the Egyptian taking penalties.

Given Liverpool are a best price of 4/7 to score 3+ goals, it is clear the bookies are expecting a comfortable home win. If they do score 3+, the chances of DIOGO JOTA SCORING ANYTIME are very high given his xG/95 stats. Mohamed Salah is best priced 2/5 to notch in this game, so the 5/6 available for Jota appears a tad big.

Another angle I like the look of is in the cards market. JAVIER MANQUILLO TO BE CARDED simply looks too big at 4/1, as he faces his former club. We have Mike Dean on the whistle for this game which has to be seen as a positive for this bet, as does the fact that the Spaniard has been in the book four times already this term. It does seem to be a trend in Newcastle matches this season that full-backs, or wing-backs depending on system, are frequently carded. A full-back/wing-back has been booked in 10 of Newcastle's 16 league games, totalling 13 cards. Playing a back five does leave the wing-back's exposed, while it's clear when Newcastle play in a back four the full-backs don't get much help from the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin, or the central midfielders. Simply put, Newcastle's full-backs/wing-backs are left on islands, with a lot of space to cover by themselves, and the thought of facing Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, will likely be giving Manquillo a sleepless night. I'd expect a few fouls from the Spaniard here, and hopefully a card. Matt Ritchie was another obvious candidate to be carded, but questions around his selection after Jamal Lewis started ahead of him on Sunday means he is left off the staking plan.

