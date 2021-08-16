Liverpool host Leicester in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, highlighting a best bet.

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2pts Liverpool to win in 90 minutes at 5/6 (Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

While the Carabao Cup may see teams rotate in the earlier rounds, when we get to this stage - just two games from a final at Wembley - the changes become fewer. Plus, given the current climate, many teams don't have the numbers to make wholesale changes anyway, so we can expect near-full-strength teams in this clash. Even with a five or six second-stringers in the line-up, the 5/6 about a LIVERPOOL WIN should still be snapped up.

Yes, the Reds were a tad fortunate to get a point at Spurs last time out, but the game was firmly in the balance before Andy Robertson was sent off, and you would have fancied Jurgen Klopp's side to create a few more chances with a full compliment. At home they have been exceptional this season, averaging 2.73 xGF per home game in the Premier League, allowing just 0.78 xGA per game. In their three home Champions League games they have averaged 2.37 xGF and 0.94 xGA per game, so you can see the consistently exceptional level they are operating at at Anfield. And, if you are worried about Klopp ringing the changes, as I argued ahead of their dead-rubber away at AC Milan - which they subsequently won - the drop off between starters and bench players isn't as big as previous seasons.

Leicester haven't played since beating a poor Newcastle side 4-0, with that being their first league clean sheet since the opening day. Brendan Rodgers's side have been woeful defensively all season long, and that shouldn't change as they head to Anfield, one of the most difficult away trips in football. The Foxes have allowed 1.83 xGA per away game in the league this term, and are yet to keep a clean sheet on the road in the Premier League or Europe. They are a porous defensive unit up against the best attacking team in the country. So, can someone tell me why Liverpool can be backed at 5/6 here?

This season, in league and Champions League home games excluding against Manchester City, Liverpool have gone off at an average price of 2/5. Last season, when Liverpool were having a rough time following a 1-0 defeat to Brighton and 4-1 home thumping at the hands of Manchester City, the Reds were still odds-on favourites AWAY at Leicester. The pair face off at the King Power on the 28th of December, and the early odds make Liverpool generally a 1/2 shot. So why are they 5/6 at home here? Even if Klopp makes changes for this game, I would have still expected Liverpool to be around the 4/7 mark at the biggest. If Klopp fields an XI of academy graduates then the bet is clearly a bad one, but I am still expecting a very competitive starting line-up with the likes of Neco William, Nat Phillips, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tyler Morton, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino involved. Whoever plays, expect the Reds to create an abundance of chances against a weak Leicester defence.

Liverpool v Leicester best bets and score prediction 2pts Liverpool to win in 90 minutes at 5/6 (Betfair) Score prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Leicester (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1500 GMT (21/12/21)