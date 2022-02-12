Title chasing Liverpool have been in scintilating form at Anfield this season, and welcome Leeds on Wednesday. Jake Osgathorpe provides the best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pt Luis Diaz to score anytime at 7/4 (Sky Bet) 1pt Raphinha 1+ shot on target from outside the box at 11/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Liverpool were given a huge boost at the weekend, with their win over Norwich coupled with Manchester City's defeat to Tottenham meaning they can move within three points of the defending champs with a win here. The Reds have been in incredible form at Anfield this season, shown by the fact that they have averaged an eye-watering 2.91 xGF per home game, which if sustained would be a new all time record at Infogol (since 2014).

Klopp's men are rampant at the moment, particularly in front of their own fans, and a visit of Leeds shouldn't slow them down at all.

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

If anything, Liverpool will be expecting to score at least three goals yet again, given the defensive vulnerabilities of Marcelo Bielsa's side. Only Norwich have been worse at the back on their travels than Leeds this season, with their most recent trip being a visit to Everton, where they were destroyed by a much lesser team than they face on Wednesday (xG: EVE 2.59 - 0.34 LEE).

So, in conclusion, we are expecting a high-scoring, comfortable home win, but there is little value to be had in any of the more traditional markets, so we will delve into the player markets. The first bet that appeals is the Sky Bet boosted price on LUIS DIAZ TO SCORE ANYTIME, which is available at 7/4 despite being odds-on in places. CLICK HERE to back Luis Diaz to score anytime with Sky Bet Diaz opened his Liverpool account in sumptuous style, with a delightful chipped finish to round off the Reds' win over Norwich, and he appears to have slotted into life at the club seamlessly. He looked a constant threat against both Cardiff and Leicester, and changed the game in the the Champions League against Inter Milan before notching at the weekend.

The Colombian really is a man in form, and with Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota ruled out of this game, he should get the nod from the start. He has averaged 0.45 xG/95 across Primeira Liga, Champions League and Premier League games this season, highlighting that he has a knack of getting into good scoring positions - just like all of Liverpool's forwards do. With the Reds likely in for three goals - the bookies have Over 2.5 Home Goals priced around the 1/2 mark - the 7/4 for Diaz to be one of the goalscorers looks too big. On the Leeds side of things, RAPHINHA TO HAVE 1+ SHOT ON TARGET FROM OUTSIDE THE BOX looks a bet. CLICK HERE to back Raphinha to have 1+ shot on target from outside the box with Sky Bet

The Brazilian was surprisingly left on the bench at the weekend in Leeds' 4-2 defeat to Manchester United, but is surely set to start here given the drop in quality between him and his replacement. We all know that Leeds only know one way of playing football - aggressive and attacking. That won't change, even heading to the best attacking team in the league, and while that mindset will likely lead to them conceding plenty of chances and goals, it should also see them register a fair few attempts and maybe a goal of their own.

Raphinha is one of Leeds' most trigger happy players, averaging 2.46 shots/95 since arriving in the Premier League (128 total), though interestingly, 49% of those shots have come from outside the area. Given the prices available, with Raphinha to have 2+ shots priced at 4/11 and 3+ at 5/4, the bookies are expecting him to have around 2.7 shots in this game, meaning we can expect at least one attempt to come from outside the area. Chancing him to hit the target with one of his efforts in this game is our second bet, and appeals even more given Liverpool are potentially one of his suitors in the summer, so he may step it up a level in an attempt to impress.

Liverpool v Leeds best bets and score prediction 1.5pt Luis Diaz to score anytime at 7/4 (Sky Bet)

1pt Raphinha 1+ shot on target from outside the box at 11/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) Score prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) Odds correct at 1510 GMT (22/02/22)