Liverpool's form has been astonishingly relentless throughout 2022, which is what made their brief wobble on Tuesday evening so noteworthy – and potentially significant.

Villarreal found themselves 2-0 up at half-time and on the verge of a comeback that would have derailed Liverpool's pursuit of the quadruple. And although Jurgen Klopp's side found a way to hit back, the timing of their first-half stutter means it could yet have an impact. It is 45 minutes that Antonio Conte will have studied closely. His Tottenham side are undoubtedly the biggest domestic obstacle left for Liverpool, not only on stature and player quality but because the Italian has precisely the right tactical strategy to hit Liverpool's weak points and give Manchester City a decisive lead in the title race.

Conte's transitions a major threat What makes Spurs so uniquely challenging is the way Conte will compress space in the middle third of the pitch, utilising a direct and counter-attacking strategy but from a higher starting position than most of the teams Liverpool face. Everton, for example, dropped much deeper and although they held on until half-time never really looked like taking a point from the game. But Spurs will know how to crowd out central midfield and allow Liverpool to hold the majority of possession (killing their capacity to play vertically and find space in the final third) without camping on the edge of their own box and awaiting the onslaught. It is something few teams have the ability to do, but there is just the right balance in Conte's 3-4-3 for it to work; the three centre-backs can stay focused on the Liverpool forwards, freeing Spurs' wing-backs to get tight to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson. From this base, Spurs can utilise their pace on the break to get behind Liverpool's high line. Harry Kane will drop into the ten position as Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski make runs in behind, a move that is already well worn under Conte and should be able to set Spurs away. This is particularly effective in artificial transitions, when Conte uses passing out from the back to draw the opposition forward before quickly turning them and galloping into the final third. It is the technique that worked so well in the 3-2 win over Manchester City, and it may be successful at Anfield against Klopp's hard-pressing midfield. A lot of pressure is on Fabinho, Naby Keita, and Thiago Alcantara to get tight enough to the Spurs midfielders to prevent them from evading the pressure and feeding that front three. The battle for space between Fabinho and Kane, with the former essentially man-marking the latter at times, could be decisive. Villarreal show a fast start is needed

Villarreal's Boulaye Dia celebrates his goal against Liverpool

To pull off their tactical strategy Spurs will require a perfect performance and some sloppiness from Liverpool. If Klopp's side can find their rhythm early on then Spurs will inevitably be pinned too far back, and as the Tottenham wing-backs form a back five Liverpool will be able to dominate the spaces just in front – where Alexander-Arnold's crossing grinds teams into submission. To avoid defeat at Anfield, Spurs must learn from how Villarreal started on Tuesday – and race out of the blocks. The key is to defend very aggressively from the outset rather than fearfully letting the likes of Thiago run the game; Unai Emery's side were first to every loose ball and happy to pour forward on the counter in numbers because they knew that when Liverpool are unsettled early on they struggle to control games. It is the counter-intuitive truth about facing Liverpool this season: be fearless in the first 20 minutes and they suddenly look vulnerable, from which point a focus on fast transitions – of which there are many, as Liverpool's passing becomes wayward – can bring goalmouth action. Replacing Jota key to Liverpool win Of course, it speaks to the brilliance of Liverpool that even a magnificent first half from Villarreal wasn't enough for them to avoid defeat on the night. It looked as though the hosts tired significantly after that fast start and ended up retreating too much, although arguably of greater importance was Klopp's decision to swap Diogo Jota for Luis Diaz at half-time.

Liverpool are consistently worse when Jota is on the pitch. He does not have the capacity to drop and link the midfield and attacking lines, but he also lacks the direct dribbling to force the opponent back with runs in possession - and consequently often goes missing. Liverpool tend to look sluggish if he starts, unable to make those incisive forward passes that prevent the opponent from sitting in a compact shape and blocking the route to goal. Surely now, after such a stark example in midweek, Klopp has learnt his lesson. With Sadio Mane as the number nine and Dias on the left, Liverpool have enough firepower to prise apart Tottenham's two-man midfield and get themselves into dangerous areas, paying particular attention to the wings. Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are Tottenham's weak points. Using a floating Mane to double up with a Liverpool wide forward should be enough to cause serious damage. In the end, no matter how confidently Conte's team start and no matter how powerful their central midfield, the technical gap between Tottenham's wing-backs and Liverpool's wide forwards is too great for the visitors to spoil the title race.