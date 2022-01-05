Assistant manager Pep Lijnders – leading the side in the absence of Jurgen Klopp, who has been isolating since the weekend – recorded a positive test on Tuesday evening.

That was after the Reds had made a submission to the EFL to postpone Thursday’s tie at the Emirates following further positive cases among the squad and other player availability issues linked to illness and injury.

There have been further suspected positive tests overnight and on Wednesday morning among players and staff and, having cancelled training on Tuesday, Liverpool were advised by health officials to shut down the first-team centre at their Kirkby base.

It is understood the closure is likely to last at least 48 hours, throwing preparations for the Arsenal match into chaos.